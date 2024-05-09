Chennai

Two more cases of pet dogs biting children surface in Chennai

The baby’s father Girish had brought the child on a pram to the park. Meanwhile, Velayudham brought his pet dog to the park on a leash.
As the dog was standing near the baby, it allegedly bit the child on the hand.
As the dog was standing near the baby, it allegedly bit the child on the hand.(Representative image)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after two pet dogs mauled a five-year-old girl at a public park in Thousand Lights, two more cases of dog bite have surfaced in the city. A Pomeranian dog allegedly bit a 10-month-old baby girl at a park of an apartment complex at Thalambur on Saturday and police registered an FIR regarding the attack on Tuesday.

The baby’s father Girish had brought the child on a pram to the park. Meanwhile, Velayudham brought his pet dog to the park on a leash. “As the dog was standing near the baby, it allegedly bit the child on the hand. An argument broke out between the two men and the baby was taken to a private hospital, where an injection was administered to the child. The doctors said it was only a minor injury like a scratch,” police said.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Ajith (name changed), who was visiting his aunt at the police quarters in St Thomas Mount, was bitten by a Husky dog which belonged to a police constable who stayed there. “On Tuesday evening, while Ajith was playing inside the compound, a constable’s 12-year-old son brought their dog for a walk. This dog allegedly bit Ajith and he was rushed to a hospital. He received treatment and returned home the same day,” police said. Based on a complaint, a CSR was registered on Wednesday.

A CSR has also been registered at Maduravoyal police station over a complaint of a residents’ association secretary in Maduravoyal. The secretary claimed in the complaint that one of the residents in MMDA Colony was breeding at least 10 dogs in his house.

park
baby
pet dogs

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com