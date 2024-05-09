Two more cases of pet dogs biting children surface in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two days after two pet dogs mauled a five-year-old girl at a public park in Thousand Lights, two more cases of dog bite have surfaced in the city. A Pomeranian dog allegedly bit a 10-month-old baby girl at a park of an apartment complex at Thalambur on Saturday and police registered an FIR regarding the attack on Tuesday.

The baby’s father Girish had brought the child on a pram to the park. Meanwhile, Velayudham brought his pet dog to the park on a leash. “As the dog was standing near the baby, it allegedly bit the child on the hand. An argument broke out between the two men and the baby was taken to a private hospital, where an injection was administered to the child. The doctors said it was only a minor injury like a scratch,” police said.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Ajith (name changed), who was visiting his aunt at the police quarters in St Thomas Mount, was bitten by a Husky dog which belonged to a police constable who stayed there. “On Tuesday evening, while Ajith was playing inside the compound, a constable’s 12-year-old son brought their dog for a walk. This dog allegedly bit Ajith and he was rushed to a hospital. He received treatment and returned home the same day,” police said. Based on a complaint, a CSR was registered on Wednesday.

A CSR has also been registered at Maduravoyal police station over a complaint of a residents’ association secretary in Maduravoyal. The secretary claimed in the complaint that one of the residents in MMDA Colony was breeding at least 10 dogs in his house.