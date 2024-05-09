When Valluvar’s wise words reach the world

CHENNAI: More than a decade ago, Antoni Selvadoss, who has his roots in Thiruvannamalai, took on the task of translating the Thirukkural into a language that is native to the hill people of Meghalaya — Garo. An employee of the state’s education department, he took on the onus of translating the couplets into a language he had learned there.

Across centuries, like Antoni, many have taken the wisdom in the 1,330 kurals to several official as well as unlisted languages. From the first translation in 1595 CE in Malayalam to the recent one in Swahili in 2024, the cryptic couplets by Thiruvalluvar have so far been translated in 58 languages across the world. Presenting comprehensive information on the languages Thirukkural is available in, the work forward, and the end goal of a mission in mind, ValaiTamil Publication has brought out Thirukkural Translations In World Languages.

Sa Parthasarathy, the brain behind this initiative, began the project in 2019. He put out a Facebook post in 2018 asking his followers if Thirukkural is the most translated work, who all have translated, and what all languages is it present in. “I found that no full-fledged steps had been taken to put up a comprehensive work. Since it involves a lot of countries and you have to go back so many centuries and research, I understood that it wasn’t feasible,” he shares.

Gathering information

A resident of Washington for the past two decades, Parthasarathy has been the president of Washington Tamil Sangam, as well as the founder of ValaiTamil. He then connected with his contacts in Tamil Sangams of other countries while researching for the news items and other documentation pertaining to Thirukkural on the Internet. This involved talking to Tamil scholars and Tamil schools, along with putting out posts on Facebook regularly. “ValaiTamil is an international organisation, and with its reach, some people would reply to us about a particular translation giving us a clue. With constant correspondence, we could get details about the library that the book is available in in that city. Since these translations could be years old, we would connect with scholars or someone who had settled there in that era,” he shares.

From the get-go, Parthasarathy was clear that this was not an individual project and would require a team of people with different skill sets. Through another Facebook post, he was directed to Dr NVK Ashraf from Delhi, a Malayalee who has been collecting Thirukkural translations since 2001 with the objective of uploading its contents online. In his quest of finding Dr Ashraf, he got in touch with C Rajendiran, a retired IRS officer and founder of Voice of Valluvar Family, who has also authored several books and has been deeply invested in Thirukkural for the past 18 years. “Besides that, in America, I got Elangovan Thangavelu on board to become the in-charge; Senthilselvan Duraisamy, who has memorised all the 1,330 couplets of the Thirukkural, and Ajey Kumar Selvan from Chennai became a part of our group. My success was putting together this group. A team of people with different skill sets made this book happen,” he says.