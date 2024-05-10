CUMTA to reveal service provider after lifting of MCC

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is likely to announce the service provider which will develop and operate mobile applications for facilitating multi-modal journey planner and QR-based unified ticketing in the Chennai Metropolitan Area soon after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election is lifted.

The tender to select the service provider for integrated ticketing was announced earlier this year.

Sources said the evaluation and finalisation of the tender will be taken up soon after the MCC expires. The Integrated Ticketing System (ITS) would provide a single ticketing system that can be used across all modes of public transport in the metropolitan area and help the commuters in easy transit during the switchover from one transport system to another. This would promote the use of public transport and reduce administrative costs.

It would also be used for parking activities. The draft parking policy prepared by CUMTA, to reduce traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport, was endorsed recently and is likely to be implemented soon by the state government.

The service provider’s scope of work will include the development of QR-based ticketing-cum-journey-planner for metro trains, buses, suburban rail, Mass Rapid Transit System trains, any future additions to public transport, cab aggregators, etc.