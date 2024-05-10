Man kills brother over affair with mom-in-law in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death and surrendered at the Ponneri police station on Wednesday night. The deceased, Sivakumar (33), was allegedly in a relationship with the mother-in-law of his younger brother.

According to Ponneri police, Sivakumar earned a living as a lorry driver. He was married and they had two children. On Wednesday evening, he was in his father’s house when some men, including his brother Devendhran, came to the spot and argued with him.

“When Sivakumar tried to leave the spot, the gang chased him to a nearby field and hacked him to death. Upon information, we went to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent for postmortem. However, later in the night, Devendhran surrendered at the police station claiming that he killed his brother,” a police officer said.

Devendhran allegedly told police that Sivakumar was in a relationship with the former’s mother-in-law for the past few years and despite several warnings, he did not break his ties with her. He along with his friends plotted the murder due to this dispute. A search is on to nab the others involved in the case.