17-year-old boy among 3 nabbed for murdering 58-yr-old woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men and a minor boy were arrested by Thiruvanmiyur police for allegedly killing a 58-year-old woman by slashing her neck with a knife inside her house. The suspects were identified as R Vignesh (20), M Dheena (21) and a 17-year-old boy.

“Vignesh and Dheena used to come to the boy’s house when his parents were away and the trio would consume liquor. Recently, the minor had also brought his girlfriend to the house. His neighbour, S Ponni (58) of Ranganathapuram, allegedly informed all this to the boy’s parents,” a police officer said. The parents had severely reprimanded the boy about this. “On Thursday afternoon, when Vignesh and Dheena were entering the boy’s house, Ponni stopped and reprimanded them over the booze sessions. Enraged by this, the trio entered her house, took a knife nearby and slashed her neck,” the officer added.

Later in the evening, Ponni’s son-in-law found her dead in the house. He lodged a police complaint and a case was registered. Vignesh and Dheena were remanded to judicial custody while the boy was sent to an observation home.