5 girls of NGO-run shelter in Chennai pass class 10 with flying colours

CHENNAI: In 2019, V Pavithra (14) and her younger sister Keerthiga moved from Devalur village in Vellore to Chennai, along with their father, in search of a better life. However, with just the father’s meagre income, they couldn’t even afford a rented house in the city. The girls, then aged 9 and 4, were forced to live on the pavement.

Their lives took a U-turn when Karunalaya, an NGO, rescued and moved them to a shelter for homeless girls in Tondiarpet. Pavithra is now a little rockstar with her achievements in both sports and academics. The teenager, who was part of the girls team from India to attend the Qatar Street Child Football World Cup in 2022, has made her dear ones proud again by scoring 327 marks out of 500 in the Class 10 examinations.

“I used to attend a government school in Vellore but couldn’t continue studies after moving to Chennai as we didn’t even have proper food on most days. My sister and I soon got back to school, thanks to Karunalaya. I got introduced to sports and started enjoying football. I represented Tamil Nadu in an all-India tournament and our team qualified till the quarter-finals in Qatar. My goal is to become a football player,” said Pavithra.

All five students who wrote the class 10 exam from the shelter passed with good scores. They were enrolled in a government-aided school.

Another student, M Kaviya, has been living in the shelter for the past 10 years. She was part of the India Tigers at the Street Child Cricket World Cup that went till semi-finals. She scored 292 in her class 10 examinations.

“I used to play football initially and later switched to cricket. Apart from studies, all of us are encouraged to be active in sports and other activities,” said Kaviya. S Saranya, B Anbarasi, and C Poongothai — all football players from the same shelter — scored 257, 217, and 235 marks respectively. They are currently busy with practice sessions for their next tournament.