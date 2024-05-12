CUMTA cuts down time to prepare transport roadmap, saves Rs 3 crore

CHENNAI: The collection of data to prepare the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), a long-term vision document that provides the strategy for integrated development of land use and transport planning in the Chennai Metropolitan Area for 5,904 Sq.km, was a big challenge for Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA). The authority cut down the time to prepare the roadmap by seeking help from Tangedco in collecting data.

According to sources, the lack of current land use plan was a cause of worry for CUMTA member secretary I Jayakumar as the data has been key to preparation of the plan. Initially, the plan was to collect data manually on the number of different types of buildings and their location in Chennai, a tiring task for officials as they want over 90% accuracy. “This would have taken two years and cost the exchequer over Rs 3 crore, “ said Jayakumar.

It was then that the officials hit upon the idea to collect the data of power connections from Tangedco. “Every house, industry or residence will have power connection. Tangedco provided us the data of 60 lakh collections. The power utility has 16 kinds of connections. It could be residential, industrial, institutions among others.

CUMTA saved 18 months time by using this data instead of a manual survey and saved Rs 3 crore,” Jayakumar said. Based on the land use plan, CUMTA found that 5,904 sqkm of Chennai Metropolitan Area had 30%t of built-up area resulting in the transport planning body to plan the roadmap for Chennai.

Jayakumar said the Comprehensive Mobility Plan will be ready by July end. It focusses on green, resilient, inclusive, development-focused and safe principles, prioritising movement of ‘people’ instead of vehicles.

The plan will look at mass transit options that will complement the proposed metro alignment. It could be another light rail system or a bus rapid transit system, sources said.