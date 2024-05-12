NHAI dumps debris in Odiyur lake

CHENNAI: As part of ECR expansion under Bharatmala project, NHAI is carrying out a major bridge work inside Odiyur lake, for which tonnes of debris and earthen material are being dumped in the waterbody.

While NHAI officials say all necessary clearances have been obtained, environmentalists demand protection for Odiyur lake from future land diversion as it is a biodiversity hotspot and attracts close to one lakh migratory birds annually. They say Odiyur is as important as Point Calimere and Vedanthangal bird sanctuaries. There is an existing two-lane bridge across Odiyur lake connecting Paramenkeni and Mudaliyarkuppam village. The approaches to the bridge are on an ‘S’ curve. NHAI officials say it was building the new bridge of 490 m length to improve the geometrics, keeping road users’ safety in mind and to meet the design speed requirements of 100 km/hr.

Recently, an application was filed before the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) by fishermen activist K Saravanan objecting to NHAI dumping large quantum of debris into the wetland saying the activity was contempt of court as there is a standing order, preventing NHAI from infringing within the lake area.

However, NHAI filed an affidavit saying there was no contempt of court. “Construction of bridges was permitted and regulated in CRZ areas. The bridge project is proposed in two stages for half width of Odiyur lake instead of entire width at single stage to ensure free flow of natural tidal water. The earthen material being used for construction of cofferdam will be removed within a month after completion of major bridge construction as specified by union environment ministry in the CRZ clearance,” a senior NHAI official says.