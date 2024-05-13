Content-filled feast for theatre buffs

While the characters in most of the plays seemed to be written for the actors playing them, the script of a few like Prananathan strayed from the plot. The retellings like Surukku Pai made an impact on the audience. Vignesh, who played the protagonist of the play, said the inspiration stemmed from the title that his grandfather Koothapiran came up with in his popular narrations for children in All India Radio. “From his contemporaries, I came to know that Surukku Pai was a huge hit with the kids in the way the bag was used as a fantasy tool.”

Meanwhile, Vallamai Thaarayoh was an immersive experience that transcended the stage. This captivating production, a tribute to the legendary MS Subbulakshmi, follows Sahana, portrayed with grace by Sruuthi, who doubled up as a director. “A long dream has been to showcase the range of MS amma’s songs to the theatre world. The enormous research led to a collection of songs, presented with all earnestness,” she said. The play also had Sruuthi singing the 74 melakartha ragas in a single song, a feat never before attempted in a theatrical production.

At the inaugural ceremony, Ramkumar Ganesan had a request to institute an award in the name of his illustrious father, Nadigar Thilagam Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan. Along with the regular awards presented every year for best story, director, script, actor, actress, character actress and special prizes in various categories, this year will have the added one of the best story-dialogue-director award (three-in-one) to be chosen by a panel of jurists.