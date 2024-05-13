Content-filled feast for theatre buffs

CHENNAI: A tribute to singer MS Subbulakshmi, a compelling tale of a just married woman, caught in the quagmire of her mother’s deceitful mind and the new home, a tale of a school teacher fulfilling his childhood desires, and a few social plays — the ten days of the 33rd annual Kodai Nataka Vizha had something for everyone.
The dramas that were presented on stage included — Surukku Pai helmed by Koothapiran’s grandson R Vignesh, a story about a grandson stealing his grandmother’s belongings; Vallamai Thaarayoh, a story of a gifted singer whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces unjust imprisonment; Idhudhan Sorgam depicting the the desires of a middle class yearning to experience the charm of an old age home by seasoned actor-director Madhava Boovaraga Moorthy; Meendum Thanikudithanam, a tweak on Marina’s popular play Thanikudithanam; Kaatchi Pizhaigalo by Sreevathson V telling a poignant tale of a visually challenged and the relentless research on restoring vision; Roudhram Pazhagu where Dharini Komal recalled the Nirbhaya case; Big Boss by director-script writer P Muthukumaran shedding light on the dire straits of today’s education system; Gnana Thangame, a family drama entwined in some unforeseen situations; Ambi Mama that deals with the mismatch in the idea of horoscopes; Prananathan that narrates the story of an ideal teacher; Thotra Mayankkangalo, a play on the pursuit of getting an enticing giant project; and Pattinathil Bootham, a mysterious plot scripted by Ezhichur Aravindan.
While the characters in most of the plays seemed to be written for the actors playing them, the script of a few like Prananathan strayed from the plot. The retellings like Surukku Pai made an impact on the audience. Vignesh, who played the protagonist of the play, said the inspiration stemmed from the title that his grandfather Koothapiran came up with in his popular narrations for children in All India Radio. “From his contemporaries, I came to know that Surukku Pai was a huge hit with the kids in the way the bag was used as a fantasy tool.”
Meanwhile, Vallamai Thaarayoh was an immersive experience that transcended the stage. This captivating production, a tribute to the legendary MS Subbulakshmi, follows Sahana, portrayed with grace by Sruuthi, who doubled up as a director. “A long dream has been to showcase the range of MS amma’s songs to the theatre world. The enormous research led to a collection of songs, presented with all earnestness,” she said. The play also had Sruuthi singing the 74 melakartha ragas in a single song, a feat never before attempted in a theatrical production.
At the inaugural ceremony, Ramkumar Ganesan had a request to institute an award in the name of his illustrious father, Nadigar Thilagam Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan. Along with the regular awards presented every year for best story, director, script, actor, actress, character actress and special prizes in various categories, this year will have the added one of the best story-dialogue-director award (three-in-one) to be chosen by a panel of jurists.