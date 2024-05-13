Man let off in 11-yr ganja case in Chennai, court flays cops

CHENNAI: When Pasal was arrested by Sub-Inspector Janarthanan for alleged possession of 1.1kg ganja near a low-income settlement in Triplicane, he was 24, Mumbai Indians had just won their first IPL trophy, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and both J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi were alive. By the time he was acquitted last month, Singh had long retired from politics, the two Dravidian leaders are dead, MI had won the IPL five times and Pasal had marked his 34th birthday behind bars.

Eleven years after the D5 Marina Police arrested him, a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Chennai, on April 24, acquitted him in the 2013 case and a similar case registered in 2019, while slamming the city police for “miserably failing to prove” the crime despite having caught him “red-handed”.

In her judgments, Principal Special Judge C Thirumagal meticulously detailed how the police had botched their investigations in both probes, beginning with their failure to even produce samples of the seized narcotic substance before the court.

While in the 2013 case, police claimed they were unable to produce the samples due to the 2015 Chennai floods, in the 2019 case they claimed the samples went missing when the police station was “shifted to a new building,” the judge noted.