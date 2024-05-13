MTC closes the door to reckless footboard travel

CHENNAI: To prevent school and college students from travelling on the footboard, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has installed automatic doors on over 900 buses across the city. Additionally, glass panels have been installed on windows near the entry and exit stairs of buses, thereby restricting access to the rods that footboard travellers use for hanging.

The retrofitting works on both deluxe and ordinary service buses, which commenced in February this year, ended recently. The mechanical doors were specifically fitted on ‘J’ series buses that are in comparatively good condition. However, the automatic doors have not been extended to the ‘I’ series buses, which are older and worn out. Deluxe buses were already provided with doors.

According to officials, the impact of these new doors on over 900 ‘J’ buses can only be felt once schools and colleges reopen next month. The older buses will continue operating without doors, as they are slated to be replaced with new buses.

The ‘I’ series buses that are at least 12 years old cannot be altered further, said another official. “A chunk of the worn-out buses will be replaced with new ones soon,” added the official.

Meanwhile, due to the installation of doors, the space for stairs has slightly shrunk, resulting in the commuters taking more time to board and deboard. An MTC bus conductor, who requested anonymity, said, “The doors have come as a huge relief to us. Usually, two persons without luggage or bags will be able to enter and exit simultaneously through each door. But now only one person with luggage is able to use it.”

The MTC officials said that until the new buses are put into operation, conductors must adhere to the standard operating procedures issued regarding footboard travellers. “The buses should not be operated if someone is standing on the footboard,” said the official.

The corporation currently has a fleet of 3,100 buses, operating across 629 routes. It caters to about 29.5 lakh commuters every day. On average, each bus covers a distance of 265 to 270 km daily, making it the largest with regard to operation among all the public transport corporations in the country.