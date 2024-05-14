All you need is just five stones

CHENNAI: While not really a women’s game as I have found many men very deft at playing the game, the fact remains that almost every young girl of my generation and many of the subsequent generations have grown up playing five stones.

It’s a simple game and I remember picking up the blue metal stones that would lie on the side of the road for construction. Great care was taken to ensure the stones were carefully selected for size and shape. Although many had sharp edges, as we played the game, the edges got chipped off, until the stones were comfortably round and easy to play. Old stones were prized possessions. Pebbles were never available as easily as they are today, and once in a while when a girl, brought pebbles to school, she was looked at with great envy, for she had lovely smooth stones to play with from the word go.

The game of five stones involves dropping the stones on the ground, and tossing one up in the air while picking the others. Various patterns are created where you pick one at a time, two at a time and so on, as well as other interesting rules and variations.

I remember, as a young girl, playing an extension of the game with seven stones, which involved a few more complex moves including putting your feet together and balancing the stones on the edges of your feet. You then had to toss one stone up in the air and knock the others one by one into the little depression formed by your feet, and then pick them all up in one final move.