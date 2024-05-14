NHAI drops plan to lay dedicated lane for two-wheelers along Chennai bypass

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has shelved its plan to build a dedicated two-lane corridor on the Chennai bypass connecting Puzhal to Perungalathur. Official sources said the decision stemmed from concerns that it could encourage reckless driving within the designated two-wheeler lane.

“The initial plan was to create a dedicated lane for bike riders and regulate their movement, as they have been negotiating from all three lanes on the carriageway, leading to accidents. However, there were apprehensions that dedicated lanes for two-wheelers might result in motorists riding recklessly. Hence, the proposal was dropped,” said an official. He added that imposing speed restrictions for the bike lane alone would be practically impossible.

A few years ago, in the wake of accidents involving two-wheelers increasing on the stretch, the highways proposed creating a separate lane for two-wheelers by utilising the space within the central median, which ranges from 5-6 feet in width. Over the past seven years, nearly 170 motorists have lost lives on Chennai bypass, with more than half of them being two-wheeler riders.

As residential areas sprung up across the bypass stretch in the last two decades, the number of two-wheelers on the road also increased manifold. In this backdrop, the NHAI had proposed to develop a dedicated lane for two-wheelers. However, the proposal faced resistance from stakeholders at the early stage itself, said sources.