National doubles squash championship back on calendar

CHENNAI: HCL along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced new initiatives in the HCL Squash Podium Program. HCL National Doubles Championship has been revived after a gap of 17 years. The event will go on till today.

It is the first event planned as a part of Squash Podium Program at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai. The championship is bringing together a pair of top-seeded players including Abhay Singh with Velvan Senthil Kumar, Pooja Arthi with Rathika S, competing in the male and female category respectively.

The exciting pairing of Abhay Singh with Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu with Rathika S will be seen in the Mixed Doubles category. The winners will be representing India at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship scheduled from July 4-7 in Johor, Malaysia.

HCL Squash Tour & Junior National Events

Five international PSA Challenger tournaments will be organised in new cities, including Indore, Kolkata, Goa, etc. These squash tournaments will give both junior and senior players exposure to an international squash tournament and enhance their world ranking. The first PSA tournament is lined up from May 22-27 in Indore at the heritage campus of the famous Daly College.

Cyrus Poncha, secretary general SRFI lauded HCL for the support for squash. “HCL’s unwavering support for our squash podium program has been monumental. It encompasses all organising of national events and international events across the country. It’s provided to our coaches. We’ve had sparring partners, coach development activities and technological support. The Squash Podium Program has gone from strength to strength every year and we are adding a few more for the betterment of our athletes,” said Cyrus.