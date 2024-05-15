National doubles squash championship back on calendar

CHENNAI: HCL along with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced new initiatives in the HCL Squash Podium Program. HCL National Doubles Championship has been revived after a gap of 17 years. The event will go on till today.
It is the first event planned as a part of Squash Podium Program at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai. The championship is bringing together a pair of top-seeded players including Abhay Singh with Velvan Senthil Kumar, Pooja Arthi with Rathika S, competing in the male and female category respectively.
The exciting pairing of Abhay Singh with Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu with Rathika S will be seen in the Mixed Doubles category. The winners will be representing India at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship scheduled from July 4-7 in Johor, Malaysia.
HCL Squash Tour & Junior National Events
Five international PSA Challenger tournaments will be organised in new cities, including Indore, Kolkata, Goa, etc. These squash tournaments will give both junior and senior players exposure to an international squash tournament and enhance their world ranking. The first PSA tournament is lined up from May 22-27 in Indore at the heritage campus of the famous Daly College.
Cyrus Poncha, secretary general SRFI lauded HCL for the support for squash. “HCL’s unwavering support for our squash podium program has been monumental. It encompasses all organising of national events and international events across the country. It’s provided to our coaches. We’ve had sparring partners, coach development activities and technological support. The Squash Podium Program has gone from strength to strength every year and we are adding a few more for the betterment of our athletes,” said Cyrus.
‘’Finally, we are proud to announce the start of the national annual doubles championships. This is fitting as we have won titles in the Commonwealth Games, world Doubles championships and Asian doubles recently. In conclusion, with the upcoming LA Games on the horizon, squash’s future appears promising. With our dedicated athletes, supportive partner, HCL and relentless pursuit of excellence, we are sure we will achieve greater heights,’’ added the former national coach.
Former World Squash body president and patron of SRFI N Ramachandran too echoed similar sentiments to that of Cyrus and thanked HCL for the support.
EDaddy Warriors bag overall title
EDaddy Warriors won the overall title at the Sportorama-TNTTA organized Table Tennis Super League S3 (TTSL S3) which was held at AMPA Sky One mall. SSVM Smashers were the runner-up. Akash Rajavelu was adjudged as the overall individual champion at the TTSL S3. Results: Final: Youth: Boys: SSVM Smashers (P Raghuraam) bt EDaddy Warriors (Navneeth Kutty) 9-11, 11-8, 11-7; Girls: EDaddy Warriors (M Ananya) bt SSVM Smashers (Ekantika) 11-8, 6-11, 11-8; Women: EDaddy Warriors (Selena Deepti) bt SSVM Smashers (M Nithyashree) 11-5, 11-10, 11-10; Mixed Doubles: SSVM Smashers (S Karthikeyan/ Raghuraam) bt EDaddy Warriors (Navneeth Kutty/ Lakshmanan) 11-7,10-11,10-11; Sub-junior: Boys: SSVM Smashers (Akash Rajavelu) bt EDaddy Warriors (Jishnu Balaji ) 11-4, 11-4, 6-11; Girls: EDaddy Warriors (Dharshini) bt SSVM Smashers (MR Moksha) 11-6, 11-3; Men: EDaddy Warriors (Lakshmanan) bt SSVM Smashers (S Karthikeyan) 11-10, 11-6, 11-6; Girls: EDaddy Warriors (M Ananya) bt SSVM Smashers (Ekantika) 11-8, 6-11, 11-8; Awards: Best individual performers: Overall champion: Akash Rajavelu; Men: Lakshmanan; Women: Selena Deepti; Youth: Boys: Raghuraam; Girls: M Ananya; Sub-junior: Boys: Akash Rajavelu; Girls: Dharshini.