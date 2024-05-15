Temple priest booked for rape in Chennai

CHENNAI: The priest of a popular temple in Parry’s Corner was booked by the Virugambakkam police on Monday for allegedly raping a woman after making her consume a spiked drink.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, Karthick Munusamy, the priest, later promised to start a life together by tying her a ‘thali’, but coerced her to abort her foetus and also tried to push her into having sex with another man in return for money. Though the incidents allegedly took place in late 2022 and early 2023, the police have registered a case after the woman filed a complaint recently.

According to the complaint, Munusamy befriended the engineering graduate aged around 30 and working in a private news channel, when she visited the temple in 2022. A few weeks later, under the pretext of dropping her home from the temple, he allegedly went inside her house, made her consume a spiked drink, raped her and fled. When the woman later confronted Munusamy, he apologised and the two started living together after he tied a ‘thali’ around her neck.

When the woman said in February 2023 that she was pregnant, Munusamy allegedly took her to a hospital in Vadapalani and got the pregnancy terminated. A few days later, he allegedly brought home a ‘friend’ who tried to misbehave with the woman. Munusamy later verbally and physically abused her for failing to “cooperate” with his friend as he was expecting money from the person.

The woman then found out that Munusamy was in a relationship with a married woman, who was into flesh trade. The case has been registered under sections 417, 354(A), 312, 294(b), 506(i) of IPC and 67A of IT Act. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Woman falls off bike as man gropes her

Chennai: A 41-year-old woman was injured after she fell off her two-wheeler when a man allegedly touched her inappropriately on Monday night. The woman was riding home from work when the man allegedly groped her, which led to the startled woman losing control of her bike. According to the police, the incident took place around 10 pm at the Vaidhyanathan Bridge in Thiruvottiyur. She sustained minor injuries. After getting treated at a private hospital, she lodged a police complaint.