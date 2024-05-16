A remarkable debut on the tracks

CHENNAI: At the age of 13, ace Indian rider Kavin Samaar Quintal was drawn into motorsports, thanks to his grandfather Pratap Kumar and uncles Krish Kumar and Kirthan Kumar. The motorsports buffs have participated in the motor races at Sholavaram and Sriperumbudur tracks. Watching the races that his uncles participated in made him also choose the sport. Following in their track, Kavin made a stunning debut in the 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship taking a top-10 finish in the Stk European class in Round 2 at the Circuito do Estoril, Portugal. A crash in Out Lap of the qualifying session saw Kavin start from the 30th position.

The stock race was red flagged due to rain in the second lap but Kavin had already moved up to P19. Starting from P30, Kavin took on the wet conditions and fierce competition with aplomb. Navigating the treacherous conditions with ease, he overtook bike after bike to cross the finish line in an impressive 9th position among 32 riders. “I’m happy and proud to finish in the top 10 of the second round of JuniorGP. As for preparation, the tracks were new and I did not have funding to train on all the tracks, however I was familiar with the 600cc machine and that helped me to perform well,” Kavin told this daily from Spain.

Recollecting the race in Portugal, the 19-year old student of Sir Mutha School, Chennai, had a lot of difficulty in negotiating the wet track, starting from the grid again and competing against some of the best riders in the world. “I trained and practiced at Jerez in spain. At Portugal (JuniorGP) there were a few setbacks, I did not qualify due to a crash in the out lap. I started the race in 30th and moved up to 19th in two laps, but it was red flagged due to rain and was restarted. I restarted the race from 30th again and moved up 21 positions and finished the race in 9th position,” narrated Kavin.