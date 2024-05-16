Saunter into the fabled world

Actors Yugesh, Mariam, and Georgie donned their roles as Pandi the Indie, Meenakshi the cat, and Rambo the ex police dog, respectively, with humour and pathos. “As an actor, I feel that interactivity is the element that distinguishes this from a traditional play and that’s what draws me and the audience to it,” said Yugesh. He added that Pandi as a character is inspiring to children to follow their own destiny.

Meenakshi’s soliloquy, expressed poignantly by Mariam, showed the kids the beautiful feeling of trust and pure-heartedness. Rambo’s monologue about raising his bars instilled the importance of setting and achieving a goal.

Assistant director Georgie, introduced ‘cuts’ in the play where the children were expected to interact with the story. One of the cut scenes featured the little ones participating as dogs in a show where they followed the command by sitting, jumping, and shaking hands. “My favourite part of the show was when we went on the stage and jumped like a dog,” said little Yugan. The children were enthusiastic to give their inputs during the cut scenes. When Pandi, Meenakshi, and Rambo asked the kids during a song about the first time they started to believe in their abilities, Aegan, another kid, said that he loved cricket and he realised his abilities in 2023. The young ones sharing their belief in themselves inspired Pandi to achieve his destiny.

The play filled the little hearts with glee and brought out the inner child of the adults. “We loved it, it was a story with just three characters which was effectively told and it had a lesson at the end. The interactivity of the play made it a unique experience for the kids as well as the parents watching it,” said Nikita, Yugan’s mom.

She added that she enjoyed seeing her son being outgoing and self-assured during the interactions in the play. Another parent Gayathri believed that using animals as the characters made the story more likeable and relatable. The children waved goodbye to the crew and left the venue with lifted spirits.

The play is set to return to the stage at IDAM, Kodambakkam on May 18.