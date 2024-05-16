Structural stability of banners, hoardings in Chennai city to be examined

CHENNAI: In light of a 250-tonne iron hoarding falling on a petrol bunk in Mumbai and killing 15 people, Chennai corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan has instructed officials to ensure that all illegal hoardings are removed in the city.

“A special drive can be held for inspecting the structural stability of banners and hoardings if the owners claim to have permission or legal protection,” he told officials, adding that public spaces should be the focus of the drive.

During a routine review, the civic body chief also pulled up the officials regarding the delay in the stormwater drain work, including the work undertaken on Halls Road. He also demanded better coordination with the highways department, the highways metro wing along with the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project and the WRD.

“With regards to the CMWSSB, connections to houses are still pending in Manali, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam zones and officials at the ward level need to coordinate the work to execute ongoing schemes. We need to ensure that the carriageway is smooth and roads are laid in a phased manner. Wherever metro rail work is underway, we need to take up regular carriageway relaying to avoid complaints,” he concluded.