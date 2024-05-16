Sunshade collapse kills toddler, injures mom in Chennai

CHENNAI: A one-year-old boy died after a portion of a sunshade collapsed on him when he was playing outside his house on Tuesday evening. The boy’s mother, who was nearby when the incident occurred, is currently under treatment for injuries.

According to the police, the boy was identified as M Kabilan. The police said the boy’s father Manikandan (30) was a construction worker and the house was 50-years-old.

“On Tuesday evening, Kabilan was playing outside his house and his mother was nearby. As he was playing, a portion of the sunshade collapsed and fell on him. His mother too suffered injuries,” a police officer said.

Hearing the screams, their neighbours came to the spot and informed Guduvanchery police. The police rushed them to a nearby hospital where first aid was provided. The duo was sent to Government Chengalpattu Hospital, where Kabilan was declared dead. The woman is currently under treatment and is out of danger, the police said.