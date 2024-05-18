85 more Tiruvannamalai-bound buses to be operated from Koyambedu soon

CHENNAI: Five months after announcing that all Tiruvannamalai-bound mofussil buses will have to commence service from the new Kilambakkam terminus, the transport department has decided to partially restore these services to CMBT Koyambedu, starting May 23.
The decision was attributed to repeated appeals from commuters who travel frequently to Tiruvannamalai. Consequently, as many as 85 buses to Tiruvannamalai will now be operated from Koyambedu, as against the 11 services that are currently being operated from there via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi. The 90 buses that are presently operated from Kilambakkam will continue to depart from there.
Commuters from North Chennai have been lamenting that they undergo huge hardships during their return journey from Tiruvannamalai due to the limited bus services available at night and early morning. Particularly, they incur huge expenses for cabs to reach their homes during Pournami Girivalam, auspicious days, festivals and weekends.
An official note from the transport department said a large number of commuters who regularly travel to Tiruvannamalai reside in Koyambedu and nearby areas. “In response to their request, 44 buses from CMBT to Tiruvannamalai will be operated via Arcot and Arani.
Additionally, the number of buses running from CMBT to Tiruvannamalai via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi will be increased from 11 to 41. This brings the total number of daily buses from CMBT to Tiruvannamalai to 85,” the statement added. However, 90 buses from Kilambakkam will be operated via Gingee and Tindivanam.
R Mani Kumar, a resident of Kolathur said, “During Chitra Pournami last month (April 22-23), over 25 lakh people took part in Girivalam in Tiruvannamalai. As a result, all the buses were jam-packed during the return journey from Tiruvannamalai. The trip to Chennai took six hours, and an additional 1.5 hours to reach Kolathur from Koyambedu CMBT.”
Another commuter, Sai Krish, said, “Last month, I spent `800 on an autorickshaw ride home. If the buses run up to CMBT, commuters can use the metro or their two-wheelers for the rest of their journey.” Commenting on the issue, an official said, “A sufficient number of MTC buses are being operated from Kilambakkam and more buses will be added to all areas soon.”