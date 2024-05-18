85 more Tiruvannamalai-bound buses to be operated from Koyambedu soon

CHENNAI: Five months after announcing that all Tiruvannamalai-bound mofussil buses will have to commence service from the new Kilambakkam terminus, the transport department has decided to partially restore these services to CMBT Koyambedu, starting May 23.

The decision was attributed to repeated appeals from commuters who travel frequently to Tiruvannamalai. Consequently, as many as 85 buses to Tiruvannamalai will now be operated from Koyambedu, as against the 11 services that are currently being operated from there via Kancheepuram and Vandavasi. The 90 buses that are presently operated from Kilambakkam will continue to depart from there.

Commuters from North Chennai have been lamenting that they undergo huge hardships during their return journey from Tiruvannamalai due to the limited bus services available at night and early morning. Particularly, they incur huge expenses for cabs to reach their homes during Pournami Girivalam, auspicious days, festivals and weekends.

An official note from the transport department said a large number of commuters who regularly travel to Tiruvannamalai reside in Koyambedu and nearby areas. “In response to their request, 44 buses from CMBT to Tiruvannamalai will be operated via Arcot and Arani.