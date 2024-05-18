Memorable Must-see museums of Madras

CHENNAI: International Museum Day is upon us, held annually on May 18 to celebrate museums across the globe while promoting themes specific to each year. This year, we’d like to take a moment to appreciate some of the most unique museums across Chennai. While we are all familiar with popular museums like the Government Museum or the Rail Museum, there are some hidden gems located in our city which, too, can provide a wealth of knowledge. Here are five museums you must visit for a truly unforgettable experience.

Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum

Meet Dr AV Arun, an orthodontist with an ardent interest in collecting vintage cameras and photographic contraptions of all sorts. From his humble beginnings of collecting cameras from scrap piles at the Moore Market to his now staggering collection of nearly two thousand cameras, Dr Arun has come a long way and currently, exhibits his cameras at a museum dedicated to his passion project.

He recalls, “In 2013, the World Camera Fair came to Chennai and I took about 400 cameras, where at least 2,000 people came to visit my stall. This shot me into the limelight, after which a lot of people kept requesting to visit my collection, but it was initially difficult since it used to be in my house. That’s when someone suggested I should display this historic record of photography as a public museum. I went ahead with the idea, and we first opened in 2017.”

Presently, this museum houses incredibly rare cameras and also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of film cameras. Regarding some of the most unique artefacts he has, Dr Arun says, “We have a camera from the 1880s, given to me by a person from Mysuru whose great-grandfather was a photographer. We also have a collection of World War II Airforce army cameras that were used to take pictures of bombings. These cameras won’t be found anywhere else as they weren’t manufactured for general public use. Another unique collection we have is of spy cameras which were used in 1904 to 1910. This includes cameras hidden inside a coat watch, and a walking stick. Similarly, we have more recent spy cameras that are hidden in beverage cans and even cigarette packets.”

This special museum is a bucket list place for anyone, as Dr Arun explains, “You won’t find a record-breaking camera collection of this variety anywhere else in the world. People passionate about photography or eager for a great learning experience should come visit. When you have the largest collection of cameras in the world in your own city, it’s exciting to come and see it.”

Location: ECR, Kovalam