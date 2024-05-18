Memorable Must-see museums of Madras

CHENNAI: International Museum Day is upon us, held annually on May 18 to celebrate museums across the globe while promoting themes specific to each year. This year, we’d like to take a moment to appreciate some of the most unique museums across Chennai. While we are all familiar with popular museums like the Government Museum or the Rail Museum, there are some hidden gems located in our city which, too, can provide a wealth of knowledge. Here are five museums you must visit for a truly unforgettable experience.
Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum
Meet Dr AV Arun, an orthodontist with an ardent interest in collecting vintage cameras and photographic contraptions of all sorts. From his humble beginnings of collecting cameras from scrap piles at the Moore Market to his now staggering collection of nearly two thousand cameras, Dr Arun has come a long way and currently, exhibits his cameras at a museum dedicated to his passion project.
He recalls, “In 2013, the World Camera Fair came to Chennai and I took about 400 cameras, where at least 2,000 people came to visit my stall. This shot me into the limelight, after which a lot of people kept requesting to visit my collection, but it was initially difficult since it used to be in my house. That’s when someone suggested I should display this historic record of photography as a public museum. I went ahead with the idea, and we first opened in 2017.”
Presently, this museum houses incredibly rare cameras and also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of film cameras. Regarding some of the most unique artefacts he has, Dr Arun says, “We have a camera from the 1880s, given to me by a person from Mysuru whose great-grandfather was a photographer. We also have a collection of World War II Airforce army cameras that were used to take pictures of bombings. These cameras won’t be found anywhere else as they weren’t manufactured for general public use. Another unique collection we have is of spy cameras which were used in 1904 to 1910. This includes cameras hidden inside a coat watch, and a walking stick. Similarly, we have more recent spy cameras that are hidden in beverage cans and even cigarette packets.”
This special museum is a bucket list place for anyone, as Dr Arun explains, “You won’t find a record-breaking camera collection of this variety anywhere else in the world. People passionate about photography or eager for a great learning experience should come visit. When you have the largest collection of cameras in the world in your own city, it’s exciting to come and see it.”
Location: ECR, Kovalam
Ramanujan Museum & Math Education Centre
Hailed as one of the greatest mathematicians of all ages, Srinivasa Ramanujan is only deserving of a museum dedicated to his inspirational life. ATB Bose gave life to this idea, and co-founded the Ramanujan Museum & Math Education Centre with the support of PK Srinivasan and RG Chandramogan.
Bose revealed that PK Srinivasan was the one who advised him to set up a museum. PK Srinivasan, who had in his possession priceless handwritten letters from Ramanujan, wished to set up a maths gallery dedicated to his memory. Bose then did extensive research to materialise this dream. “I read The Man Who Knew Infinity and collected information. I also met with a person in Triplicane who wrote Ramanujan’s biography in Tamil. He also showed me a few photographs to help set up the museum. Finally, it was inaugurated on March 18, 1993.” Now, along with Ramanujan’s letters, it also has educational facilities with a television and computers.
The collection of Ramanujan’s original letters remain among the museum’s most precious artefacts. Bose explains, “Two of these letters were written by GH Hardy to Ramanujan, inviting him to Cambridge. There are also two letters written to his mother and father talking about his personal life. Another priceless letter we have is the one written to the Chairman of Madras Port Trust requesting a position.”
According to Bose, this museum is visited by countless individuals, as he reveals, “More than people from our own city, people from other countries will somehow get the address and visit. Once, a Japanese couple came to see the museum, and even a month back a family from Italy visited us with so much interest and enthusiasm. We also have a couple from Mumbai who arrange a ‘Ramanujan Tour’ for school children across India, and they visit this museum once a year.”
He implores people of Chennai to visit this museum, stating, “The youth must know about the life of Ramanujan. Being in this atmosphere can perhaps inspire the next mathematical genius of our country. That is the main purpose of this museum.”
Location: Royapuram
Robert Kennedy’s Clock Museum
Nicknamed the ‘clock man of Chennai’, Robert Kennedy has long harboured a passion for clocks, ever since hearing stories of how his grandfather was gifted an Ansonia clock by the British for his 1920 services in Munnar. Fast forward to Robert’s childhood, he explains how his clock collection really began. “During a cultural programme in school, my classmates were exhibiting their collections of currencies. That’s when just for fun, I said, ‘I’m planning to collect something that has life, that can run, which is a clock.’ I initially had a target of collecting five clocks, then slowly my target started to increase,” he said.
Indeed, his modest collection of five has now multiplied into nearly 2,000 antique clocks, with more being added. In 2015, he started pursuing a new target. He recalls, “I applied online for the Guinness World Record of the largest collection of clocks, which was previously held by an American named Jack Schoff. In 2017, my request was finally accepted. After laborious formalities, and shooting a 22 hour video with the help of my wife and clock mechanic, we at last officially broke Schoff’s record. Now we are in the process of breaking our own record. My clock collection will go on till my last breath, and it will be inherited by my country’s next generation.”
His impressive collection is now a free-of-charge museum, open to visitors. He elaborates, “Inside this museum, there is not a single battery operated clock, they’re all mechanical clocks, which is our speciality. We have two clocks which are extremely rare. One is the smallest pendulum clock in the world, which is a Swiss-made antique from 1860, measuring just 1.5-inches. We also have a hand-made clock from England which is around 290 years old. I guarantee that nobody else will have these clocks anywhere else in the world.”
This gives more reason to step into Robert’s museum and be transported back through time.
Location: Kodambakkam
Click Art Museum
The Click Art Museum is a place that’s sure to excite young children as well as fun-loving adults. Based on the concept of ‘trick art’, this museum displays 2D paintings that come to life when people pose next to them and click pictures, hence the name. Two staff members of this museum, Dhanalakshmi and Keerthivasan, explain, “This is an interactive art museum where the paintings are incomplete, and visitors can stand next to them to complete the picture. Ap. Shreethar is the mind behind this museum, who has also painted all these works.”
A special experience here involves a solid red chair that contributes to an exciting illusion. Keerthivasan explains, “The chair is split into two. On one side, adults can pose and on the other, the children. When you click the photograph, the adults will seem small while the children will appear taller.”
Dhanalakshmi adds, “People come here again and again as the museum concept is very unique, and it’s family-friendly. We have specific photo points and posing points to help everyone capture the memorable trick art illusions.”
Location: Injambakkam
Fort St. George Museum
History buffs and those who wish to immerse themselves in the rich history of colonial Madras will find this museum well worth a day trip. Walking through this museum would be akin to walking alongside history itself. “It’s a site museum that’s located inside the original British settlement at Fort St. George, which means it’s situated within the context. Being a period museum, we have the antiquities of the colonial period. This museum was first open to the public on January 30, 1948,” one of the officials said.
“We have ten galleries in total which display antiquities gifted by the Government of Madras as well as some private individuals. This includes galleries of arms and armoury, medals and medallions, uniforms, oil paintings, coins, as well as the prints gallery which has aquatints made by Thomas and William Danialls.”
The official goes on, “The pride of our museum is the national flag that was hoisted in this fort in 1947. This is the only surviving flag of India that was hoisted on the day of Independence, which is 12 feet long and 8 feet wide.”
Anyone keen to explore the well-preserved artefacts of our nation’s history will thoroughly enjoy the treasures this museum has to offer.
Location: Fort St. George