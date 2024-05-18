Youth alleges police torture in Chennai, cops refute claim

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man has alleged that the Avadi Government Railway Police (GRP) physically assaulted and verbally abused him in the name of inquiry after detaining him in a mobile theft case on Thursday. The youth, K Vasantha Kumar of Vyasarpadi, was picked up by the police from a platform at Avadi Railway Station.

They told him that he was suspected of stealing mobile phones. “I was taken to the station and physically assaulted for nearly two hours by three policemen,” Vasantha Kumar told the media gathered at Government Stanley Hospital on Friday.

After hitting, Kumar said, he was let go by the police without registering a case. He then went home late on Thursday night and got hospitalised. Speaking to TNIE, a senior GRP officer said, “It was an usual inquiry and he was questioned by the police for around 30 to 45 minutes. He was then let go. He is exaggerating the events due to external influence. No policeman assaulted him. Anyway, to verify his claims, we have initiated an internal inquiry.”