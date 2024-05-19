For Narikurava girls in Pallavaram, higher studies is a distant dream

CHENNAI: V Saranya, a Class 6 student from Narikurava Colony in Pallavaram cantonment area, aspires to become an IAS officer. “I see my mother, along with other families, frequenting the collector’s office to submit petitions for basic facilities like better roads, electricity and water. I want to become an IAS officer and address these issues,” she says. However, not all children in the locality go to school like her.

Her friend, S Yuvarani, of the same age, doesn’t attend school and spends her days doing household chores. The stories of the children in the colony are almost similar with one half trying their best to attend school despite challenging circumstances and the other half quitting without proper guidance.

Due to lack of awareness, parents stop girls from going to school when they become teenagers or attain puberty. “Most of the children don’t go to the schools. Our parents don’t allow us and instead get us married,” said S Krishnaveni (19), who discontinued her education after completing Class 9. About eight girl children in the locality that TNIE spoke to said they stopped going to school between classes 6 to 9 due to parental apprehensions and disinterest in studies.

While Saranaya dreams big, she has no role model among the 180 families as they don’t have a single graduate. V Maheshwari (20), one of Saranya’s sisters, scored 400 marks in Class12 but eventually got married in 2023 and has a six-month-old child. Her other sister, Aishwarya (22), who is also married with kids, stopped her education after Class 11 and said she thinking about appearing for the Class 12 examinations as a private candidate.