CISF staff dies of bullet injury in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old CISF security personnel who was employed at the nuclear power plant in Kalpakkam died of wounds sustained from a bullet from his own service rifle in the early hours on Sunday.

Police registered a case and are inquiring whether it was an accidental misfire or suicide.

According to sources, Ravi Kiran of Karnataka completed night duty on Saturday and was returning to the staff quarters early on Sunday morning along with other CISF personnel. As the bus neared Sathurangapattinam village, people on the vehicle suddenly heard a gunshot and saw Ravi collapsing in his seat in a pool of blood.

The bus was immediately rushed to a hospital inside the power plant and police were informed. The body was then sent for postmortem.

A police officer said they are yet to ascertain whether the gun accidentally went off or Ravi died by suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)