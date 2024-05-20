Inking the internet

Far reach

The great thing about Equinox being an online magazine is that the community is not only limited to Chennai. They have members from all over the world, specifically Russia, England, and America, and a few submissions from Iran. Amairha says, “We honestly appreciate that they trust us with their work that they put their heart into.” Equinox functions with exceptional creative integrity and work ethics. As a team, they work cohesively and dynamically with no place for negative judgement and provide feedback positively. The time is managed efficiently at Equinox, their work does not take more than half an hour a day. They split everything up and do it over several days to make the best out of holidays.

Through the process of pitching ideas, crafting articles, and collaborating with editors, the team is organised. They learn the importance of research, the art of storytelling, and the power of persuasion — all essential tools for navigating an increasingly complex world. All of the departments and its leads work together in a synchronised way. Anvita of the content department says, “It is the one that produces all the articles that go into the magazine. I believe that it’s one of the most important as well as the most rewarding experiences!” In addition to content, the magazine’s design is created by the graphic designing team led by Varshika. It shapes the look of the page according to the theme to spark interest.

Likewise, they give equal importance to the work that happens outside the magazine. The PR department is responsible for researching the target audience and networking. “As the leader of the PR department, I take on the task of finding out what kind of content our target demographic likes, and conveying that to the other departments. I also take care of broadening Equinox’s reach by contacting other growing magazines,” says Anjana. The HR department exists for the smooth functioning and the growth of the magazine. “I’m the leader of the Human Resources Department! My job is to review applications and help the Equinox team expand on the daily.” says Shriya. They are receptive to feedback and criticism and use it to help them improve.

More exposure

Furthermore, these online magazines provide an opportunity for young people to build their portfolio for their resume. The team says that they’re hoping to find more youth-led indie online magazines out there, especially Chennai. “Chennai is Equinox’s home — it’s the city that raised most of us and has raised hundreds of generations of people before us. It’s historic and its legacy is set in stone, so we just had to honour it. There aren’t a lot of Chennai based magazines on the global level. We’re actually the only ones I know of,” says Amairha.

With issue 2, they’re trying to make their mark on the digital magazine community by honouring iconic places in Chennai and encouraging people to visit. They motivate young people to start their own initiatives as it is completely easy and inexpensive. All that is needed is a website and a community of passionate young writers.

Equinox is open for submissions all year long. It can be prose, poetry, photography, art, journal entries, and letters. (@equinoxmagazinee on Instagram)