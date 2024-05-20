Motherly moments

CHENNAI: A mother’s significance in this universe is non-negotiable. She cannot be confined to one day celebrations on Mother’s Day and set aside in the next, unlike many other celebratory days that are forgotten even before the sun sets on the empty podium that distributed awards in memory of the grand day. Her role has evolved over time, perhaps from the divine to the super mom avatar and these shifting representations of this ageless bond has always fascinated artists and found its way into canvases and stones throughout history.

Trust the Indus Valley Civilisation to provide us with the earliest imageries of a mother. Moms then, were not shown cooking or looking after their babies. They were depicted as Mother Goddesses to be worshipped. The subject of worship however, changed from culture to culture. For some, it was Mother Earth. For some others, it was a fierce female energy. And sometimes, it was a figurine with elaborate hips and a well endowed chest that was worshipped as the Mother of Fertility.

In the Christian world, innumerable depictions of the sacred mother or Mother Mary abound right from the 3rd century. Many artists have established their careers and lived off their portrayals of her. Artists like Leonardo da Vinci received a multitude of commissions to paint her. While early artists portrayed her as having descended from heaven, this slowly changed to a more humanised version of Mother Mary in the later years.

However, the image of a voluptuous mother nursing her child to symbolise fertility was replaced in the Western World by the idea of a Virgin mother. This biblical mother was sought after for divine guidance by patrons to adorn their homes and the artists of the time churned out so many renditions of her to cater to the demand.