Of nuances and narratives

CHENNAI: Beyond costumes, mise-en- scene, and music, monologues are inseparable parts of theatre performances; as the spotlight focuses, the essence of a character takes shape and mere dialogues draw audiences into a world of emotions and inner thoughts. From Shakespeare’s Macbeth to Arthur Miller’s Death of The Salesman, now-famous complex heart-rending soliloquies and speeches have mostly been delivered by men. In this dearth of well-written female characters in cinema or theatre, we return to a monologue from Greta Gerwig’s Jo March in Little Women: “Women have minds and they have souls as well as hearts. They’ve got ambition and they’ve got talent as well as just beauty...”

With a focus on women’s personal stories, Medai- The Stage, an arts organisation, is set to conduct the ‘Women’s Monologues’, following a series of men’s monologues. Started by Medai founder B Charles in 2019, the idea had roots in expressing talent through monologues delving into personal experiences or incidents.

“The objective of curating the monologue is to emphasise that every story should be heard. For years, we had been curating monologues exclusively for men. It occurred to me that “why not women?” This idea was adopted so that also women would be able to participate and express themselves through monologues,” says Shakira Mukthar, curator of the Women’s Monologue and programmme director of Medai.