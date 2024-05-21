Not enough parking space for bikes at Meenambakkam metro

CHENNAI: Inadequate parking space for two-wheelers at the Meenambakkam metro station has left commuters struggling after 9 am on weekdays.
Those arriving late are forced to either wait for a motorist to free up a slot or leave their vehicle at a private parking space located a kilometre away.
The wait times ranges from 30 minutes to 2 hours. However, people who wait longer are those whose work starts later in the day. Some choose to park their vehicles at the private parking space or at the Nanganallur Road Metro located three kilometres away.
“If I use the private space, I will have to walk for 15 minutes to the station. That is difficult as I will be hard pressed for time on most days. So I wait here for the space to clear,” said S Kavitha, a regular commuter.
Another commuter from Pallavaram, S Mageshwaran, said, “Walking for 10 minutes in the morning is not a problem. But in the evening, after work, it becomes tiring.”
Commuters hesitate to park at Nanganallur Road Metro as they do not wish to drive through the rush hour traffic in the mornings and evenings. The station has space to park 1,000 vehicles, which gets filled by 11 am. Parking at the Airport Metro is not preferred as charges are high, the commuters added.
J Joe Milton, a commuter from Old Pallavaram, said he had to wait for about 40 minutes to get a parking space a few days ago.
“Parking in a private space is not possible for me as I return from office late at night. I can afford to wait here as my office starts only at 10.30 am,” he said.
Both Maheshwaran and Joe Milton also said they have written to CMRL regarding the parking issue several times, but to no avail.
Talking to TNIE, CMRL said they have no immediate plans to expand the parking facility which now has a capacity to accommodate 700 vehicles. CMRL officials said around 15% of the parking space has been blocked for three weeks owing to the ongoing work to construct roof over the staircase.
By CMRL’s own estimates, the Meenambakkam station has a footfall of 5,300 passengers every day.