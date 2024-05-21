Not enough parking space for bikes at Meenambakkam metro

CHENNAI: Inadequate parking space for two-wheelers at the Meenambakkam metro station has left commuters struggling after 9 am on weekdays.

Those arriving late are forced to either wait for a motorist to free up a slot or leave their vehicle at a private parking space located a kilometre away.

The wait times ranges from 30 minutes to 2 hours. However, people who wait longer are those whose work starts later in the day. Some choose to park their vehicles at the private parking space or at the Nanganallur Road Metro located three kilometres away.

“If I use the private space, I will have to walk for 15 minutes to the station. That is difficult as I will be hard pressed for time on most days. So I wait here for the space to clear,” said S Kavitha, a regular commuter.

Another commuter from Pallavaram, S Mageshwaran, said, “Walking for 10 minutes in the morning is not a problem. But in the evening, after work, it becomes tiring.”