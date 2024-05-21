Rajalingam’s five-star show aids Singam’s win

CHENNAI : G Rajalingam’s 5 for 27 propelled Singam Puli CC to beat Garnet CC by eight wickets in a Group C match of the TNCA Champion of Champions T-20 meet.

Brief scores: Group A: At VB Nest: Vijay’s RC 174/6 in 20 ovs (V Immanuvel 35 n.o) bt Singam Puli 163/8 in 20 ovs (S Mathan kumar 39). Sical RC 197/5 in 20 ovs (K Wafar 55, AVR Rathnam 57; S Harshad 3/40) bt Fox Trotters CC 132/7 in 20 ovs (B Amal 36; M Poiyamozhi 4/21). Group B: At Sumangali Turf ‘A’: Friends XI 68/6 in 20 ovs (SV Praveen 36 n.o) lost to SKM CC 70/1 in 5 ovs (R Manikandan 30 n.o). Ranji CC 149/7 in 20 ovs (S Sachin 41 n.o) lost to Chennai Port SC 151/5 in 19.2 ovs (S Tarun Srinivas 68 n.o). Group C: At SRMC: Free Lancers CC 154/7 in 20 ovs (R Mahadev 71; K Jangra 3/30) lost to Gems CC 156/3 in 18 ovs (K Lakshmanan 79 n.o). Garnet CC 113/9 in 20 ovs (G Rajalingam 5/27) lost to Singam Puli CC 115/2 in 16 overs (D Jobin Raj 55). Group D: At Stag: Egmore Club 72 in 17.4 ovs (SV Murugananthan 3/4) lost to The Jupiter SC 73/4 in 9.4 ovs (P Sugendhiran 31 n.o). Rising Stars CC 93 in 20 ovs (D Govindaraj 33; SL Lawrence Nova 3/9) lost to Komaleeswarar CC 95/3 in 5.4 ovs (Anuraag Rajesh Nair 41 n.o).

Sree Charan shines

Sree Charan’s 6 for 17 helped Gandhi Nagar Club to beat Lusuraj CC by 28 runs in the 54th All-India YSCA Trophy. Brief scores: GNC& SC ‘A’ 106 in 24.2 ovs (Dhinakaran 4/19, Edwin Arasan 3/9) bt Lusuraj CC 78 all out in 17.2 ovs (Ajith Mani 41; Sree Charan 6/17).

Gowtham excels

R Gowtham’s 40 was instrumental as Wheels India RC registered a four-wicket win in a second division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league. Brief scores: Pattabiram CA 111 in 27 ovs (L Karthikeyan 29, Dennis Michael Joseph 4/21) lost to Wheels India RC 112/6 in 16.3 ovs (R Gowtham 40, Mohammed Bakkathullah 32 n.o; L Karthikeyan 3/41).