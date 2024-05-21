Soaring wings of passion

CHENNAI: For some, flying is a hobby; for others, it’s a luxury that is seldom splurged on. However, for another set of people, the aircraft itself is a source of fascination rather than the act of flying.
Recognising this increased interest in aeromodelling, the Hindustan Group of Institutions recently held the national-level ‘Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition’ at its Bay Range Campus in Padur.
The event witnessed massive participation from around 150 teams of college and school students, each presenting their own aircraft models made from scratch using materials including foam sheets and depron sheets.
The event, which had the presence of Rajesh Gudipudi, DGM of the Aviation Fuel Station and marketing division, and SA Nambi, former regional deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, as chief guests alongside Anand Jacob Verghese, chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions, and others, turned out to be a turf of abundant aviation-related knowledge for both participants and aviation enthusiasts from across the country.
A self-made flying experience
Standing away from the crowd with his eyes fixed on the movement of the air was David John, a class 10 student from Bethel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, holding a small flight glider firmly in his hand. Making quick calculations in his mind about the speed at which he should launch his glider, this young enthusiast portrayed the emotions and dedications of numerous aerospace aficionados that had gathered for the competition on Friday.
Among them was a team from Reva University, Bengaluru, comprising Jayavardhan, Rahul, Avik, and Deepak, who proudly presented their model trainer aircraft crafted from depron sheets. “Our aircraft weighs around 600 grams, and it took us about three days to build it. We did all the cuttings using a laser cutting machine,” the boys explained, sharing their passion for aeromodelling and the precise work that went into their creation.
Amid the bustling activity at the college’s football field, the inspiring displays of aircraft models demanded attention. Nandan Prabhu, a class 10 student from MAV Vidyashram, shared his creation — a versatile electronic model designed for precision drops. Nearby, Vishal and Daniel from Agni College of Technology presented their fixed-wing model, complete with server support and motor.
“We’ve always been interested in aeromodelling, and this competition provided us with a valuable opportunity to gain exposure,” they remarked, underscoring the significance of such events in nurturing aspiring engineers and pilots. Standing out among the predominantly male participants was 12-year-old Nakshatra J, effortlessly manoeuvring her foamboard plane, fueled by dreams of taking to the skies as a pilot herself.
The sky is the limit
Reflecting on the competition, SN Sridhara, vice-chancellor of Hindustan University, said, “This was an open competition held in fixed-wing aeromodelling, and it was open to primary school children, middle school children, and high school children, as well as having an open category for seniors. The main advantage of this competition is that these are the three categories that are also considered internationally. Therefore, once these students compete here and hone their skills, they will likely be able to participate at the international level and continue winning.”
As the day came to an end with the last aircraft taking its maiden flight, it signalled the culmination of a day filled with anticipation. Srihari V from Seed Academy clinched first place in the junior category; Dhanush from KPR Institute of Technology grabbed the gold in the senior category; and Rayan from Crescent University, Chennai, took the title in the open category.
With the results announced and opportunities discussed, it was evident that the Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition had not only provided a platform for talent but had ignited a passion for aerospace, destined to propel dreams skyward for years to come.