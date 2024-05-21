Soaring wings of passion

CHENNAI: For some, flying is a hobby; for others, it’s a luxury that is seldom splurged on. However, for another set of people, the aircraft itself is a source of fascination rather than the act of flying.

Recognising this increased interest in aeromodelling, the Hindustan Group of Institutions recently held the national-level ‘Hindustan Aeromodelling Competition’ at its Bay Range Campus in Padur.

The event witnessed massive participation from around 150 teams of college and school students, each presenting their own aircraft models made from scratch using materials including foam sheets and depron sheets.

The event, which had the presence of Rajesh Gudipudi, DGM of the Aviation Fuel Station and marketing division, and SA Nambi, former regional deputy commissioner of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, as chief guests alongside Anand Jacob Verghese, chairman of Hindustan Group of Institutions, and others, turned out to be a turf of abundant aviation-related knowledge for both participants and aviation enthusiasts from across the country.

A self-made flying experience

Standing away from the crowd with his eyes fixed on the movement of the air was David John, a class 10 student from Bethel Matriculation Higher Secondary School, holding a small flight glider firmly in his hand. Making quick calculations in his mind about the speed at which he should launch his glider, this young enthusiast portrayed the emotions and dedications of numerous aerospace aficionados that had gathered for the competition on Friday.