Jars of seasonal Joy

According to Jyotsna, the avakkai pickle is the mother of all pickles, and it is this variety of raw mangoes that is most used in the South Indian pickling process. She elucidates, “There are millions of pickles, and each one has a different pickling process. For the avakkai, first, we pick very specific raw mangoes. We cut them a certain way, we mix chilli powder, salt, and mustard powder. Then we add gingelly oil, as it works well with the mangoes and gives the pickle a unique flavour. Once you mix all of that, you bottle it in huge jars, and for the next three days, it needs a little tossing. We periodically open the jars and toss the pickle with our own hands. Though we can use ladles, our own hands work best as only then you can feel the texture of the pieces and how well they have mixed with all the spices. This mixing requires a lot of energy and effort, and after three days, your avakkai is ready. You can keep it stored for the entire year as there’s no expiry date as such for any authentically homemade pickle. As the pickle ages, the flavours seep into the mango pieces and due to the fermentation process it tastes very good at each stage of the pickle’s life.”

Upala’s Kitchen offers multiple varieties of pickles such as classic mango avakkai, bitter gourd pickle, cauliflower pickle, green chilli pickle, and more.

Andhra Delicacy

Every individual has their story with pickles, and for Sowjanya Dhanala, who now owns a small business making Andhra-inspired pickles, it started with a strong dislike for the popular condiment. She laughs and recollects, “In my childhood, I used to hate pickles because I found them very spicy. But once I got married, my husband taught me to appreciate different kinds of pickles. He used to make various varieties, and asked me to taste them, so that is how I gradually started to like pickles. My mother-in-law also makes pickles so I learnt from them.”

Sowjanya’s husband, Bharath Kumar Ghattamaneni, attests to this and adds, “Whenever Sowjanya used to come to my hometown, my mother used to prepare pickles and mix them with rice. When Sowjanya had it, she also began to like the taste. That’s how I initially shared my love for pickles with her.”