Stray dogs find shelter and community support amid rising tensions in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a cloudy morning, Sripad Sridhar, a wildlife filmmaker, received a unique delivery along with his daily newspaper at his Nungambakkam home. Upon taking a closer look, he saw from underneath the grey papers, brown snouts peeping out. A mamma dog and her four pups had taken abode from the rain, cuddled up cosily next to each other.

This was four years ago. Now, Govind, one of the neighbours who used to feed the pregnant dog, takes them for shots and arranges for their food. They have been sterilised, collared, and are allowed to run free in the neighbourhood. But, no matter what, they have had a place to call their own at Sridhar’s, every night. When asked about how many pets he owns, he shrugs off the question saying, “There is no question of anyone “owning” dogs here. I provide them with a space to live, that’s all.”

This is a story of collective responsibility, individuals coming together to care for furry friends who cannot fend for themselves.

A dog activist, who requested anonymity, dedicated to feeding over 20 stray dogs in her neighbourhood in south Chennai, finds herself facing opposition following the incident where two rottweilers attacked a five-year-old child at a park in Thousand Lights. “People who were staunchly against feeding strays were even coming around,” she says. However, now house owners demand her eviction, citing concerns over safety. “House owners have been cracking down on pet owners and feeders. In fact, most security guards are instructed to ‘strike on sight’ when it comes to stray dogs,” she adds.

Post the rottweiler attack, some apartments even want the eviction of existing pets. To put up a rottweiler or a husky for adoption or just dump them on the streets is not feasible. It is inhumane for the dog and the pet parent to part ways just because of the recklessness of one pet owner.

The activist comments that choosing a breed that cannot adapt to Indian conditions could prove detrimental to both the pet and the community. She concludes by saying that irresponsible ownership can cost other pet parents and feeders too, and as a consequence, the dogs that depend on them.

Maria, a resident of an apartment society in Koyembedu states that post the incident, there were strange requests to remove all strays from the apartment premises as they “eat pigeons”. A pet mom of four golden retrievers points out that whenever she tries to keep water bowls outside her house for thirsty stray dogs, disapproving neighbours often break these bowls. “If I have to face this despite having my own house, imagine the plight of those living in residential areas or rented houses.”