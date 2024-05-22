UK University Fair to be held in Chennai

CHENNAI: SI-UK India, a UK-based international education consultant company and trusted UK university partner with over 18 years of service excellence, will conduct a day-long UK University fair on May 25 at Hyatt Regency, Anna Salai, between 11 am and 4 pm.

This year, representatives from over 40 esteemed UK universities, such as University College London, King’s College London, University of Glasgow, University of Birmingham, University of Exeter, and many more, will be seen under one roof at the fair. Students can delve into comprehensive details about their academic offerings.

The fair aims to offer students a one-of-a-kind chance to explore a diverse range of educational opportunities available in the UK. By providing direct interaction with UK university officials, it enables students to gain knowledge about the different fields and academic programmes they wish to pursue. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with scholarship providers and admissions consultants, creating important relationships and opening doors for future academic endeavours.

Lakshmi Iyer, MD, SI-UK India said, “This fair provides an essential platform for students to interact directly with prestigious UK universities, accelerating their journey towards a life-changing international education experience.”

The fair will also be held in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

Students can book a free session by visiting https://india.studyin-uk.com/events/ to interact with SI-UK experts and institution representatives.