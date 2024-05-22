What a karuvadu!

CHENNAI: Uppu karuvadu and oora vecha soru (salted dry fish and soaked rice) are undeniably the best duo. In summers or simply, while yearning for home food, we return to comforting, soft soru paired with the crunchy, salty nethili. Even the Tamil music gods have spoken. From What a Karvaad, Enga Area, to Uppu Karuvadu — this dried fish dish seamlessly flows into the lyrics of kuththu paatu and hits. These lyrics reflect Tamil cuisine and this dish’s promising sarakku buddy nature and its chemistry-inducing film reminder: one savours karuvadu most when fed from a loved one’s hands.

With sun and salt, fresh fish is transformed into a dry delicacy, promising to enhance any kuzhambu, idli podi, or chutney. In north Chennai or across the coast, mats of fish can be spotted drying, which later end up in wholesale markets. The smell wafts across the footpaths of Moolakothalam, off Wall Tax Road, the largest dry fish market in the city. From 5 am to 10 pm, wicker baskets of karuvadu are full, awaiting customers. From powdery nethili karuvadu to soft vanjaram karuvadu, there are over eight varieties, all promising the taste of the salt and seas from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and other states.

“Fresh from the sea, fishes like vanjaram and sura are cut into little pieces. Wash it, put molaga, salt and keep it out to dry. Every karuvadu is tasty and has a medicinal purpose,” says Noor Mohammed, a trader at the mandi. At shop number nine, the 70-year-old trader gestures to his basket of fish and lists out benefits: “Sura karuvadu aids lactating mothers, kaccha karuvadu for chikungunya and joint pains, and maasi karuvadu relieves hip pain, and brings strength.”

Noor and other traders say, this mandi, with 10 wholesale and 20 retail shops, dates back to 100 years ago owing to its proximity to Buckingham canal and Basin Bridge. “Travellers to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh used to buy kilos of karuvadu,” says Noor. Another trader, A Mohan points out that sales are lower during the summer season and fishing bans, and peaks during monsoon.

As the Aadi masam arrives, customers, new and old, throng markets like Moolakothalam, in search of powdery nethili karuvadu or long ribbon meenu. “Every household makes a traditional meal of ragi koozhu and karuvadu, and offers it to local deities. Our sales are good then,” says Sulochana, a trader at Aminjikarai fish market.

Weekend meals and special functions also call for karuvadu. At the mandi, comfortable banter informs every interaction and on a lazy Sunday, a hurried female customer asks Mohan, “My mother is coming from our hometown. I want to cook her something special, which fish would you recommend?” He hands her a ribbon meenu and instructs thakkali, vengayam and molaga are her best bet for a good recipe.