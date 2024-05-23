A trail down Theayagaraya Road

CHENNAI : If you are passing through Pondy Bazaar during the evenings, you might get frustrated with the traffic congestion. In the mornings, this favourite shopping avenue of Chennaiites is a picture of calm with an avenue of huge trees providing you shade. You can hear the chirping of parakeets that nestle in the branches, see them flying from one tree to another, find people going for a walk on the pavements, and people sitting under the Banyan trees and Peepal trees to read the morning newspaper in silence.

This road of Theayagaraya Nagar, as we find it today, was laid a hundred years ago, during 1920s. During the morning hours of May 19, a group of 15 enthusiasts gathered on this road for the ‘Storywalk Through T Nagar’ conducted by Vikram Sridhar, a performance-based storyteller, and theatre practitioner, to explore the history and evolution of the place. “The essence of a storywalk is to walk slowly with a free mind. We all have shared memories when it is about places and in a storywalk, we exchange the history of a place with our memory connected to it,” said Vikram.

He started the walk by showing the explorants the Theayagaraya Nagar on the map of Chennai city, and pointed out its rectangular curvature. “Theayagaraya Nagar being bound by four roads — the Mount Road, Usman Road (then called as Mambalam High Road), Burkit Road, and Bazullah Road — gets its unique shape, which cannot be found in the maps of other areas,” said Vikram, adding, “The first planned area of Chennai city was T Nagar, making it a part of east Mambalam.”

Places and stories

Before forming Theayagaraya Nagar, the entire area was accumulated in the village of Mambalam. In 1921, due to housing shortage, the west side of the ‘Long Tank of Mylapore’, a lake in those days, was filled in and converted into a residential colony, therefore creating the now T Nagar. Vikram asked the explorants if they wondered why the village of Mambalam is called as West Mambalam now. He explained that while the eastern side of the lake became Theayagaraya Nagar, the west side of the lake came to be called West Mambalam. In 1923, a park was also constructed at the heart of Theayagaraya Nagar, and was named after the Raja of Panagal, giving it the name Panagal Park.