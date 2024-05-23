Cubes of challenge this weekend

CHENNAI : Phoenix Marketcity Chennai is all set to host a thrilling Indian Cubic Challenge this weekend amid the enchanting Holiday Land decor. The event will take place on May 25 and 26 from 11 am to 5 pm on both the days at the Central Atrium of the mall.

Organised by Speed Cubing India, this competition invites young participants to demonstrate their cubic solving skills across four age categories namely 8, 10, 12, and 14 years. Each contestant will face a variety of challenges designed to test their problem-solving abilities, speed, and accuracy. Exciting challenges and special events are planned for these talented kids as they ponder to solve the complex problems with their skills.

The Indian Cubic Challenge promises a weekend filled with intellectual excitement and friendly competition, offering children an opportunity to engage in mental exercises, showcase their talents, and enjoy a fun-filled learning experience during their vacation time at Phoenix Marketcity. Participants can register via the QR code provided or through the official website of Phoenix Marketcity.

Link for registration:

https://www.cubelelo.com/products/indian-cube-challenge-2024-may-competition