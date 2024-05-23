Exploring faith through stories: A New Children's Book by Nalini Ramachandran

CHENNAI : Faith — a simple word that represents entire worlds for different people. Faith is what leads us to worship, pray, and believe in something that roots us. There are a myriad of faiths that bring guiding light into people’s lives. When curious children first encounter this concept, the sheer number of beliefs across humanity might seem to be a vast concept to grasp. This is because they are not only navigating their own connection to faith, but they’re also learning to understand and respect other faiths.

Undoubtedly, this subject requires sensitivity and great knowledge to make it accessible for children. This is where author, editor and storyteller, Nalini Ramachandran’s latest book, The Boy with a Hundred Questions: Stories of Faith and Belief (HarperCollins Children’s Books), comes in.

She finds a special joy in authoring children’s books and graphic novels. With expertise and great care to make it not only informative but also an enjoyable read and a visual delight for young readers with its wonderful illustrations by Shruti Hemani, Nalini’s book is a must-have on family bookshelves.

In a conversation with CE, she delved into the process of writing it, challenges she faced, how she managed to make The Boy with a Hundred Questions a special read, and more.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to write this book?

The Boy with a Hundred Questions is a book that explores concepts, teachings, and stories from eleven major faith systems from around the world. I have often come across toddlers imitating their parents at places of worship — they join their hands in prayer, bow their head in front of the shrine, offer flowers, and try to repeat chants. Once children grow up, they want to know why they follow such practises, and why people around them have different beliefs. Many parents find it difficult to explain these aspects and answer their child’s questions. The need to bridge this gap inspired me to write the book.

How did you manage to tackle such a complex concept like faith for young readers?

Storytelling has been used since ancient times to explain complex ideas. In this book, too, I have woven the story of the protagonist (Shunya, a nine-year-old child) and the story of belief, along with stories from various faith systems, to help readers understand the concept more easily.

In your opinion, why is faith an important concept children should read about?

Faith is all around us. Human evolution and the spread of faith have been parallel. Even today, the languages we speak, the traditions we follow, the foods we cook, and the festivals we celebrate are all rooted in faith. Children grow up surrounded by these cultural factors. So, it is essential that they understand their roots and decide on how to take these ways of life forward.