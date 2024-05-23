It’s a ‘torcher’!

CHENNAI : In the white, frosty expanse of the Arctic, the north Sami community has over 200 words to describe the condition of the snow, from intricate snowflakes to a frozen crust. The mere word ‘snow’ cannot possibly capture the seasons of winter, and a plethora of connections with other species. Missing in dictionaries, these indigenous vocabularies are shaped by nature and pepper the lives of communities like the Samis and Inuits. However, in the looming climate crisis, these 200+ conditions of snow and the words are bound to disappear.

In this coastal city that has never seen snow, in this crisis, would we also forget words like ‘kadal’ (sea), ‘olini’ (powerful current in artisanal fisher vocabulary), or ‘maanga maram’ (mango trees)? Fifty years from now, how do we imagine our cities, climate, and vocabularies to be? Can we map our cities better to retain our topography and nature? How do we counter the buzzwords of climate change and global warming beyond just paper and combative on-paper policy?

Crisis incoming

Growing up, climate-related disasters were limited to newspaper articles accompanied by graphic snapshots of dry land, washed-out cities, or grief-stricken residents. At home, dozens of soft, long-skirted Tsunamika dolls filled my mother’s cupboard, bags of rice lined our school corridors waiting to be sent to flood-hit Kerala in 2018, and Cyclone Gaja washed away a hometown library that introduced me to pulp fiction. Near Madhya Kailash, a mural caught my eye: “We never thought that a wave could tear us apart.”

The wave-like looming crisis has torn communities apart. According to the 2024 World Migration Report, over 216 million people across six continents are projected to move within their countries due to climate change, by 2050. India, in 2019, recorded over five crore disaster-related displacements, according to estimates by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Community. As Chennai battles excessive heat this season, and other districts drown in downpours and reel from 12 rain-related deaths, the question of building climate-sensitive cities comes to the fore.

CE talks to architects, citizens, conservationists, and activists about how they imagine future cities.