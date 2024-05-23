The tyranny of art

CHENNAI : It is Gautama Buddha’s birthday today. Just the sound of his name and a sense of tranquility descends upon us — such is the power of the greatest teacher. Long after the days of its founder, Buddhism continues to heal the world with its calm chants and profound philosophies. We adorn our homes with ceramic Buddhas on our walls and in our gardens — where he silently smiles at us with half-closed eyes, imploring us to trade our hates for tenderness.

Sadly, it is the ideology of hate that once shattered this apostle of enlightenment. The Bamiyan Buddhas, dating back to the 5th century AD, were one of the tallest standing statues of Buddha in the world. Cut into sandstone cliffs in the mountains of Afghanistan, both statues were destroyed in 2001 by the Taliban who condemned them as mere idols. Today, the empty niches remain, crying out the harsh realities of intolerance.

It wasn’t the case with just the Buddha statues. Art has consistently been under attack by those with uncontrollable power. The Nazis, dreaded for their cold-blooded extermination of Jews, also never spared art. Almost 6,00,000 works of art by acclaimed artists were confiscated during the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler and most of them were destroyed. So, what made him unleash his fury on seemingly harmless works of art? Hitler was an artist himself in his earlier days but was rejected twice by Vienna’s Academy of Fine Arts. Perhaps this rejection triggered his reactions towards art in the later years. As the Nazis spread their reign of terror, art that was modern ( a genre that Hitler despised) was systematically destroyed and the artists had to either conform or flee.