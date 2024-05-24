Nude pics found in phone of man held for harassing woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a man was arrested for obscene behaviour with a woman from Sowcarpet, Chennai police on Thursday found several nude photos and videos of women while checking his phone.

The accused, Anand Babu who is in his 20s, was arrested from his brother’s house in Porur on Wednesday and sent to prison based on a complaint filed by the woman’s mother.

She alleged that Anand got acquainted with her daughter on Instagram and then allegedly asked her to send nude photos and videos. Enraged by this, a complaint was filed with the Seven Wells police station.

Police said that Anand is an engineering graduate from Chidambaram and had allegedly created a fake Instagram account. He would ask women to share their nude photos and videos through social media.

The cops are investigating if he used these to blackmail the women. The accused allegedly chatted with over 30 women and police are still unclear how many women fell into his trap. The phones will be subject to a forensic investigation, police said.