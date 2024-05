CHENNAI: Nature provides us with everything we need to restore balance and harmony within ourselves. Aiding us in maintaining our physical and mental health are herbs, nature’s medicine since ancient times. Botanically, a herb is defined as a seed-bearing plant with a fleshy stem, with no or fewer branches and that dies and goes back to the ground after every season.

Even as the world has become modern, we consume herbs almost on a daily basis that help keep us fit. “In our Indian meals, we regularly consume at least one or two herbs per day without knowing much about its magical health benefits,” says Dr Sindhu V, Siddha general practitioner, and paediatrician at Siddha 365 Health Care Clinic.

Combating hot weather can be challenging, requiring us to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Focussing on what we can keep in control leads us to look for ways to keep our bodies cool. Dr Sindhu shares a list of a few herbs that need to make it to your list this summer while talking about their health benefits. “Adding these herbs daily in our diet can help us beat the heat and also keep us away from common colds that can occur due to infection,” she says.

It is necessary to keep our body at an optimum temperature to have a calm mind. By including any three of the mentioned herbs daily, alternated every week in our meals during this summer, we can find our body cooling inwardly and help us to avoid the stress that can arise due to the climate. “No matter how the climate changes, staying healthy should go on, and adding herbs consciously into our diet is one way to do it,” she adds.

Spearmint (Pudina)

Commonly called the kitchen herb, it is known for its fragrance.

The anti-inflammatory properties of its leaves provide relief from asthma and the common cold and help give a cooling effect on our stomach.

How to consume: Boil 10-12 mint leaves in hot water, strain it, let it cool, add salt or sugar for taste, and drink after a meal. This helps increase the blood flow near the skin surface, thus dissipating heat to cool down the body.