Tap to keep pain at bay

CHENNAI: In today’s fast-paced world, a significant number of people experience various types of body discomfort and pain due to prolonged hours of sitting or standing. Whether working at the office or from home, the sedentary lifestyle can lead to issues like back pain, headaches, and other body aches. This is common among children and adults. Many of us see pain as an issue but it is in fact a symptom sent by our body’s in-built alarm system to make us aware about something that might be going wrong inside. And, if ignored, could lead to chronic discomfort.

V Margaret Rani, an acupuncture therapist at Starrow Wellness Center in Coimbatore, offers an accessible solution through acupressure. An ancient healing art with roots in traditional Chinese medicine, acupressure operates on the basis of the body’s vital energy, known as Qi, that flows through specific pathways called meridians. According to traditional Chinese medicine, when the flow of Qi is disrupted, it can cause pain and illness. By applying pressure to certain points on these meridians, acupressure aims to restore the balance of Qi, thereby promoting health and well-being.

Margaret used acupressure for the first time when her mother’s blood pressure rose high. She noticed that by gently tapping on the specific pressure point, she found her pressure drop from 160 to 130 instantly. “Certain points are considered as the first aid points, ” she says. Another incident when she had applied acupressure was when one of her patients had fainted. Margaret got the patient back to consciousness by gently tapping on two such pressure points.

Unlike acupuncture, which involves inserting thin needles into the body, acupressure can be performed with only our fingers and be practised at home. Margaret says, “The gentle touch on these points can be as effective as needle insertion.” She shares some easy acupressure techniques, that and can alleviate pain and discomfort from our body. Give a gentle tap on these points for 15 times to activate them.

Pain above the hip: This pain caused due to sitting for prolonged hours, can be relieved by targeting a pressure point, located on the back of your hand, between the base of your thumb and the index finger and giving it a gentle tap.

Fever: To help reduce fever by inducing thermoregulation, tap on the pressure point in the depression of the ‘seventh cervical process’. Sit with your head bent forward, and locate your finger on your spine at the back of your neck.

Fainting: In case you see someone faint, tap on two crucial pressure points that need to be activated. The first is located midway between the upper lip and the nose. The second, is on the radial side of the thumb, at the bottom corner of the nail.

For blood circulation: The pressure points for enhancing blood flow are located on the inner side of each wrist. By tapping these points on a daily basis, you can stimulate blood circulation and issues related to poor blood flow.