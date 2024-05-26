PwD-friendly bus shelters in Chennai: Bids to be revised

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to issue a corrigendum to the tenders floated in two packages for the renovation and maintenance of 765 existing bus shelters in the city at a cost of Rs 29 crore, with revisions to design specifications to ensure accessibility. The tenders were floated on March 13.

This comes after Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the Disability Rights Alliance wrote to the corporation commissioner pointing out that the tender’s drawings provide a ramp only for three-pole bus shelters, which are 357 in numbers, while the remaining are two-pole structures.

“Even the three-pole bus shelter drawing disappoints with its unsafe and restrictive ramp access abutting the bus shelter rather than a blended bus shelter organically rising from the pavement,” the letter said. More specifications and a detailed design drawing are required to ensure that any renovation is not declared complete, the collective stated.

“The Disability Rights Alliance had two demands- one for a corrigendum and another for a joint meeting with all stakeholders including CUMTA, CMDA, and MTC. While the latter is not solely in our hands, we have decided to issue a corrigendum in the next two days,” said a corporation official.