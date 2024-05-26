Spurned ‘lover’ kidnaps nurse from hospital in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested by Chennai police on charges of kidnapping a female nurse from a hospital in Velachery.

Police said that among the accused was a distant relative of the woman, identified as S Sabapathi (27) from Ramanathapuram district. He had allegedly planned the kidnap after she had spurned his advances and marriage proposal. Police termed it as a one-sided love affair. He had hatched the plan with his friends P Hariharan (20), V Rajesh (39), and S Sabarinathan (25), and kidnapped the woman from her place of work in a car. Onlookers from the hospital immediately alerted the Velachery police who rushed to the spot and inspected CCTV footage which gave them the vehicle number.

An alert was sent out to all toll plazas and vehicle checkposts. The gang was caught near Olakkur in Villupuram district and the kidnapped woman was rescued.