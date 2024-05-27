Accolade for accessible health care

CHENNAI: A famous quote by American politician Woodrow Wilson goes, “You are not here merely to make a living. You are here in order to enable the world to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement. You are here to enrich the world, and you impoverish yourself if you forget the errand.” In the realm of health care, recognition of excellence is not just a formality; it’s a celebration of dedication, innovation, and compassion.

The Sankara Ratna Awards organised by Sankara Nethralaya stand as a beacon of acknowledgment in the field of ophthalmology, honouring individuals who have made significant contributions towards vision care and research.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, quoted Woodrow Wilson’s words when he appreciated the Sankara Ratna 2023 recipient Bala Reddy Indurti on Saturday. Receiving the award, Bala, president of Sankara Nethralaya USA in Atlanta, said, “I am very honoured. It is one of the greatest moments in my life.”

Bala, an engineer renowned for his extensive voluntary work within the Indian American community, was invited by Sankara Nethralaya USA (also known as Sankara Nethralaya OM Trust Inc) in 2016 to join their noble cause in combating preventable blindness in the Indian subcontinent. The team at Sankara Nethralaya expressed gratitude to Bala for his contributions, including the establishment of the adopt-a-village scheme through Mobile Eye Surgical Units, mobilising prominent donors.