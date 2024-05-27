Conquering altitudes,celebrating achievements

Prithika has already set records by becoming the first trans woman sub-inspector in Tamil Nadu. Unlocking a new record, she says, “This was my dream for so long. We have been trying to go to Kilimanjaro since 2020 but that didn’t happen. I have now completed eight years in the police service. There are a lot of struggles I have faced to sustain there. Like that, the journey to the Himalayas wasn’t an easy one. This is indeed a milestone for me.”

For Yazhini, it was a fun experiment to go trekking without the assistance of her parents. Fredrick says, “I had taken Yazhini’s mother Divya for trekking when she was studying in college in 2011. We kept in touch and she used to ask me if there are any opportunities to take her daughter for trekking. I was a bit hesitant at first because taking a child on this journey can be difficult, especially when the child’s parent is not present with us. But Yazhini was very cooperative and she had a positive attitude throughout, which made things easy for everyone.”

Yazhini shares that the journey felt like a jolly trip to the mountains. She adds, “Earlier I had gone walking, swimming, and done other sports but not mountaineering. So this trip was really special. It was really exciting to see snowfall in real life. I did miss my parents but the team supported me and it was really nice to go with them.”

IT professional Praveen Chandran, Swamy from Palani, Krishnamurthy from Karnataka, and 20-year-olds Prakalyas and Ananya were the other members of the crew. It was a maiden experience for all of them. The trek started from Lukla to Phakding and Namche Bazaar. After one day of acclimatisation, the journey continued to Tengboche and Dingboche, then Lobuche and Everest Base Camp. The team gathered at Coimbatore and travelled from Bengaluru to Kathmandu for their trip.

Speaking about the challenges they faced during the trip, Fredrick says, “The unpredictable weather was the greatest difficulty. We didn’t have any major issues other than the sudden temperature changes. On the first day, the climate was okay. On the second day, it was raining and then we experienced snowfall. Walking in cold winds is tough. We tend to shiver a lot but we adjusted by wearing layers of jackets.” Adding to that, Prithika says, “It is cloudy and misty throughout the way which makes it difficult for us to see properly. When we get to high altitudes, there are a lot of changes in the body. Having a cold and a blocked nose for two days in normal weather is difficult. Imagine all of us travelling with a cold for almost eight days of the trek.”

The joy of reaching their destination doubled when they all held the tricolour. “Even though we had a lot of difficulties, we felt it was all worth it when we held the Indian Flag atop the mountains,” comments Prithika. “According to me, success happens when a lot of people get inspired by what I do. Almost eight trans women have joined the police services after I started working. I hope that happens in this field also. I hope to go on more adventures and create records,” she concludes.