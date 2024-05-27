Curtains up for Meeran Theatres

CHENNAI: We all have that one film that we hold close to our hearts. Conversations around it can enrich our knowledge and open us to different perspectives. Cinema is that medium, which transcends boundaries and unites people through shared stories and experiences, and filmmakers across the country continually strive to create such impactful narratives. Bringing this shared love for films from across the globe to Chennai is Meeran Theatres.

The atmosphere at the Tagore Film Centre was electric on May 23, as Sanjay Jaju, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took the stage to launch Meeran Theatres, a film production house specialising in film writing, direction, production, promotion, and business strategies. “There are two religions in our country — cinema and cricket,” he remarked. He emphasised that cinema is integral to our cultural ethos, reflecting and shaping our society’s values and stories. Highlighting the media and entertainment industries as significant economic contributors to the country, he stressed the importance of equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills to excel in these fields.

‘One content seven continents’ is the tagline of Meeran Theatres. It has been pre-launched globally at various events, AVGC film festivals, pan-India film capitals, international media, and entertainment summits. Additionally, Meeran Theatres was soft-launched by the entire film industry ecosystem, with celebrities, OTT directors, producers, actors, distributors, technicians, and leaders of national federations and film councils all coming together to celebrate its innovative vision and global reach. The face behind it all is Amjath Meeran. He pioneered a new category in the world of cinema, bridging the gap between short films and feature films with the introduction of short feature films.