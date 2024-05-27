Curtains up for Meeran Theatres

CHENNAI: We all have that one film that we hold close to our hearts. Conversations around it can enrich our knowledge and open us to different perspectives. Cinema is that medium, which transcends boundaries and unites people through shared stories and experiences, and filmmakers across the country continually strive to create such impactful narratives. Bringing this shared love for films from across the globe to Chennai is Meeran Theatres.
The atmosphere at the Tagore Film Centre was electric on May 23, as Sanjay Jaju, secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took the stage to launch Meeran Theatres, a film production house specialising in film writing, direction, production, promotion, and business strategies. “There are two religions in our country — cinema and cricket,” he remarked. He emphasised that cinema is integral to our cultural ethos, reflecting and shaping our society’s values and stories. Highlighting the media and entertainment industries as significant economic contributors to the country, he stressed the importance of equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills to excel in these fields.
‘One content seven continents’ is the tagline of Meeran Theatres. It has been pre-launched globally at various events, AVGC film festivals, pan-India film capitals, international media, and entertainment summits. Additionally, Meeran Theatres was soft-launched by the entire film industry ecosystem, with celebrities, OTT directors, producers, actors, distributors, technicians, and leaders of national federations and film councils all coming together to celebrate its innovative vision and global reach. The face behind it all is Amjath Meeran. He pioneered a new category in the world of cinema, bridging the gap between short films and feature films with the introduction of short feature films.
The lights dimmed, music echoed in the halls, and the screen lit up with the title of his debut film , ‘Metro Coolie.’ As frames related to the film were presented, my mind raced to interpret them. Amjath, however, spared me the distress and told CE that the film is laced with themes of social and economic significance. He elaborated on the structure of the film, saying that it is divided into two parts: ‘Cop Vs Coolie’ and ‘Koti Vs Coolie.’ While part 1 is a coming-of-age riveting criminal story, part-2 is a compelling story about family, love, and revenge. The main character, Solaimalai, is brought to life by Amjath himself, seamlessly transitioning the character from paper to screen.
“I’m constantly learning, and for me, a guru is someone who released a movie last week. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small-scale project; movies are movies, and I’m always striving to learn from other directors,” said Amjath.
The event also featured prominent members from various domains of the film industry, such as Mala Manyan, a veteran with forty years of experience in the industry, who expressed her desire to see more female directors and women behind the pen. She stressed that nothing should deter women and that they must have the willpower to sustain themselves in the industry despite all odds. Shankar Krishnamurthy, an anchor and legal advisor specialising in the script domain, enlightened the audience on the idea-expression dichotomy, sharing valuable examples and experiences from the industry.
The launch of Meeran Theatres witnessed the collaboration of industry experts and facilitated discussions on critical matters within the media sector. With a vision to connect global audiences and a commitment to addressing social themes through compelling storytelling, Amjath and Meeran Theatres are poised to impact the cinematic landscape.