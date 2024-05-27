Man steals phones from sleeping women in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Three women who lost their mobile phones to a man summoned him under the pretext of a romantic meet-up and handed him over to the police.

According to Walajabad police, Sudhakar (36) of Chengalpattu had separated from his wife and was staying with his sister. On Thursday night, while walking around Ekanampet, he went to the terrace of a house and took away mobile phones of three women who were sleeping there.

The next morning, when the women found their phones missing, they went to a nearby shop and tried calling their numbers. After several attempts, Sudhakar attended one of the calls.

When the women asked him to return their phones, he accepted to do so in return for sexual favours. The women accepted to his demand and fixed a time and place to meet. When Sudhakar came to the spot on Saturday, the women, along with the public, caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. After an inquiry, he was sent for judicial remand.