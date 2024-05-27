Prostitution of schoolgirls: One person detained in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have detained a person involved in the case in which minor girls were forced into prostitution by a woman, who was the mother of the victims’ classmate.

Sources said the detained person was employed as a manager at a service apartment in T Nagar. The person is believed to have provided rooms for the alleged crime at the apartment. Police have refused the reveal the person’s identity as investigation is under way.

On May 18, based on a tip-off, the anti-vice squad police raided a lodge in Valasaravakkam and rescued two girls aged 18 and 17 from the prostitution racket.

The other arrested were identified as K Nadhiya (37), the key accused, V Sumathi (43), Maya Oli (29), J Jayashree (43), S Ashok Kumar (31) and R Ramandhiran (70). Inquiries revealed that Nadhiya had become acquainted with the girls through her daughter who went to tuition and dance class with them, a child helpline officer said. She targeted girls from lower income families and went through their profiles on social media.