‘T Nagar’ Sathya booked for MLA fund misappropriation

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA B Sathyanarayanan of T Nagar has been booked by DVAC for misappropriating `35 lakh from the constituency development fund for financial year 2018-2019 when he was in office. Six others, including five former Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials, have also been booked. Sathya was already booked in a disproportionate assets case by DVAC in September last year.

Apart from Sathya, the people named in the FIR are former assistant engineers M Maniraja and G Radhakrishnan, former executive engineer V Periyasamy and former zonal officer S Natarajan. All the five were posted in Zone 10, Kodambakkam, in 2018-2019 when the alleged misappropriation took place.

The other person named in the FIR is V A Baskaran, who ran a private company CVT Enterprises.

According to the FIR, Sathyanarayanan colluded with the six others and allegedly misappropriated funds in various instances for constructing multi-purpose buildings at Kasikulam in West Mambalam, Brindavan Street in Kodambakkam and Eswaran Koil Street in Kodambakkam.

At Kasikulam, he allegedly forged documents with the help of corporation officials to show an already existing building as a newly constructed structure.

He also allegedly constructed substandard buildings on Brindavan Street and Eswaran Koil Street. An inquiry by DVAC revealed that Sathyanarayanan had misappropriated funds to the tune of ` 35,68,426, the FIR said.

All the seven have been booked under sections 120 (B), 167, 406, 409, and 420 of the IPC; 7(c) of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018; 13 (2)r/w 13 (1)(a) of Prevention of corruption (Amendment) Act, and 12 r/w 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) of Prevention of corruption (Amendment) Act.

In September last year, Sathyanarayanan was booked for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The police also raided his residence in Chennai and other places in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur. DVAC said Sathyanarayanan had a disproportionate wealth amounting to `2.64 crore, which was 16% more than his known sources of income.